IT Risk Manager

The Risk Manager – IT, Operations, BI and Projects is responsible to lead investigations, analysis and managing risk associated with Information Technology, Data Management Governance, operations and projects across the Bank.
The Risk Manager is required to enable continuous business performance improvement of the Bank by consolidating internal and external sources of information to support tactical and strategic decision making across all operational units.
The role requires oversight of key risk areas, stakeholders, and tasks in respect of the Business units concerned
Qualifications :
- A relevant Degree or Diploma in Information Systems, digital, information security
Work Experience:
- Minimum 5-years’ experience as an IT Advisory and Auditing Subject Expert
- Minimum 3-5 years Bank or audit experience
Skills/
- Knowledge on King III/IV Principles and ISO38500 and ISO 27000
- Knowledge on CoBIT 5 Framework
- Knowledge and understanding of BCM and ITDR standards and principles
- Knowledge of Data and Information Management related legislation
- Knowledge of Banks Act
- Basic Knowledge of digital, robotics, AI, and Ethics in IT
- Basic knowledge of the banking and agricultural industry (role players)
- Knowledge of Corporate Governance and Business Environment (role players).
- Project management.
- Proactive and self-motivated with excellent communication and influencing skills.
- Ability to anticipate issues, identify solutions and provide clear guidance to senior management and board to enable it to meet its obligations.
- Demonstrable experience of building and motivating a team.
- Team player.
- Proven leadership skills particularly in dealing across functional areas.
Excellent interpersonal skills.
Ability to liaise closely with senior management.
Competencies:
- Computer literate (Excellence in Microsoft Office)
- Advanced knowledge of risk management principles
- Knowledge / Experience of IT risk management systems / tools
- IT Governance and Management Principles
- Business / Financial acumen
- Quality conscious
- Strong analytical and decision making skills
- Ability to work on own initiative, make things happen, influence, educate and advise
- Excellent organisation skills and attention to detail
- Persistence and perseverance
- Results driven
- Good business understanding (including process analyses and dataflow)
Desired Skills:
- IT Advisory
- auditing subject expert
- bank
- IT governance
- data management
- risk management
- Information Security
- IT risk
- CoBIT 5 Framework
- IT risk management systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Commercial Bank
Employer & Job Benefits:
- R 1 mil and benefits