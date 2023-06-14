IT Risk Manager

The Risk Manager – IT, Operations, BI and Projects is responsible to lead investigations, analysis and managing risk associated with Information Technology, Data Management Governance, operations and projects across the Bank.

The Risk Manager is required to enable continuous business performance improvement of the Bank by consolidating internal and external sources of information to support tactical and strategic decision making across all operational units.

The role requires oversight of key risk areas, stakeholders, and tasks in respect of the Business units concerned

Qualifications :

A relevant Degree or Diploma in Information Systems, digital, information security

Work Experience:

Minimum 5-years’ experience as an IT Advisory and Auditing Subject Expert

Minimum 3-5 years Bank or audit experience

Skills/

Knowledge on King III/IV Principles and ISO38500 and ISO 27000

Knowledge on CoBIT 5 Framework

Knowledge and understanding of BCM and ITDR standards and principles

Knowledge of Data and Information Management related legislation

Knowledge of Banks Act

Basic Knowledge of digital, robotics, AI, and Ethics in IT

Basic knowledge of the banking and agricultural industry (role players)

Knowledge of Corporate Governance and Business Environment (role players).

Project management.

Proactive and self-motivated with excellent communication and influencing skills.

Ability to anticipate issues, identify solutions and provide clear guidance to senior management and board to enable it to meet its obligations.

Demonstrable experience of building and motivating a team.

Team player.

Proven leadership skills particularly in dealing across functional areas.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Ability to liaise closely with senior management.

Competencies:

Computer literate (Excellence in Microsoft Office)

Advanced knowledge of risk management principles

Knowledge / Experience of IT risk management systems / tools

IT Governance and Management Principles

Business / Financial acumen

Quality conscious

Strong analytical and decision making skills

Ability to work on own initiative, make things happen, influence, educate and advise

Excellent organisation skills and attention to detail

Persistence and perseverance

Results driven

Good business understanding (including process analyses and dataflow)

Desired Skills:

IT Advisory

auditing subject expert

bank

IT governance

data management

risk management

Information Security

IT risk

CoBIT 5 Framework

IT risk management systems

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Commercial Bank

Employer & Job Benefits:

R 1 mil and benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position