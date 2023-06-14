Java Developer at Irdeto – Gauteng Randburg

Why join Irdeto?

It’s an exciting place to be! Media entertainment is changing at Internet speed. At the heart of it, it’s enjoying your favorite movies, TV shows and sports on any device, any time you want. And Irdeto is making this a reality for consumers around the world. We protect content for major studios, sports rights holders, and content providers to make high-value content available on any screen. We help operators create a TV experience that’s personalized and engaging. And you can take part in shaping the future of media entertainment, starting today.

Java Developer

In this customer-facing role, you as a Java Developer will work in a team responsible for creating, deploying and supporting cost-effective solutions and services for B2B customers to manage and protect media content.

The successful candidate has strong technical capabilities, will thrive in a fast-paced high energy environment, is proactive and passionate about delivering world-class deployment and support services to customers; and will work closely with Irdeto Service delivery teams and other key stakeholders within Irdeto, our partners and customers and ensure a high level of customer satisfaction.

Your mission at Irdeto

Perform technical integration activities and deploy Irdeto solutions and services to new and existing customers in the areas of: Content Management (Media Manager, Squirrel, Gofer), Irdeto Rights (Content Protection Systems and multi-DRM) and supporting ActiveCloak deployments.

Business analysis to ensure that customer requirement are clearly understood and documented.

Document software installations, use cases and customer requirements for internal and external audiences.

Provision hardware and software for new and existing customer implementations, system expansion and upgrades; both lab/staging and production environments.

Provide regular updates to Project Managers regarding the status of your project deliverables.

Coordinate new and/or system requirement changes and liaise priorities and delivery with Irdeto development teams.

Support partners (3rd party vendors) with scoping and integration.

Perform 24×7 2nd line support duties on rotational basis and responsible for problem analysis, tracking and resolution of technical issues.

Manage expectations and communicate status updates to technical and senior stakeholders. Leverage other Irdeto internal teams to assist when needed.

Perform end-to-end test and certification activities to verify customer sign-off integration.

Provide hands on training to customers to operate and administrate the installed system.

Build and maintain strong positive relationships with key stakeholders in the Irdeto Sales, Professional Services, and Technical Marketing Units and with Irdeto external customers, prospects and partners.

Work together with Irdeto Marketing Units, Professional Services, Sales and Legal to define deployment and customer support requirements for new Irdeto products/solutions and customer segments.

Represent your customers and provide valuable input for improvements to existing products and solutions, related documentation and new system development.

How can add value to the team

University degree or equivalent education in a related technical field.

4+ years of relevant experience in delivering and supporting mission-critical systems in complex software, services and solution B2B environments.

Experienced in integrating and supporting OTT / Broadband solutions.

Knowledge and experience in the areas of: Content Management systems and workflows (jBPM workflow management). Adaptive Streaming (Smooth Streaming, HLS, MPEG-DASH etc.), DRM technologies (Microsoft PlayReady, Apple FairPlay etc.); iOS / Android apps and devices are a plus.

Familiar with XML, XSLT, HTML, HTTP, NFS, SAN, FTP etc.

Programming skills in Java and C#; Windows and Linux system administration skills

Hosted and cloud-based service experience is a plus.

Strong analysis and problem-solving skills, and proven ability in delivering exceptional customer experience in an external facing role.

Characteristics: Positive, highly motivated, “can-do” attitude.

Key contributor, willing to go the extra mile to achieve desired results.

Strong, professional interpersonal and communication skills (English)

Desired Skills:

Java

Core Java

Java Development

ott

XML

Content Management

DRM

C#

About The Employer:

Irdeto is the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity, empowering businesses to innovate for a secure, connected future. Building on over 50 years of expertise in security, Irdeto’s services and solutions protect revenue, enable growth and fight cybercrime in video entertainment, video games, and connected industries including transport, health and infrastructure. With teams and offices around the world, Irdeto’s greatest asset is its people and diversity is celebrated through an inclusive workplace, where everyone has an equal opportunity to drive innovation and support Irdeto’s success. Irdeto is dedicated to being the security partner to empower a secure world where people can connect with confidence.

