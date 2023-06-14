Logistics and Systems Controller – Western Cape Citrusdal

Citrusdal Area – Western Cape: Our client is looking for a Logistics and Systems Controller to join the team.
Only candidates with the relevant experience will be considered.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- A relevant Logistics tertiary qualification and or IT related qualification
- Proven experience in Logistics
- 2 years’ relevant experience
- Computer Literate (Word / Excel / Outlook)
- Intermediate numerical abilities (calculations and numerical reasoning, reconciliations)
- Team player
- Must be able to meet strict deadlines
- Ability to work under pressure
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:
- Capturing and representing various forms of information and data in a format that best suit the position or management level of colleagues.
- Streamlining processes
- Manages activities throughout the order fulfilment and supply chain cycle to make sure established deadlines are met
- Continually reviews freight costs, transportation rates, and cold store rates to keep costs down where possible
ONLY short-listed candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- Logist
- Logistics
- Logistics Management
- Supply Chain
- Systems
- Information Systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma