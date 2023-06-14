Logistics and Systems Controller – Western Cape Citrusdal

Citrusdal Area – Western Cape: Our client is looking for a Logistics and Systems Controller to join the team.

Only candidates with the relevant experience will be considered.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

A relevant Logistics tertiary qualification and or IT related qualification

Proven experience in Logistics

2 years’ relevant experience

Computer Literate (Word / Excel / Outlook)

Intermediate numerical abilities (calculations and numerical reasoning, reconciliations)

Team player

Must be able to meet strict deadlines

Ability to work under pressure

Strong verbal and written communication skills

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Capturing and representing various forms of information and data in a format that best suit the position or management level of colleagues.

Streamlining processes

Manages activities throughout the order fulfilment and supply chain cycle to make sure established deadlines are met

Continually reviews freight costs, transportation rates, and cold store rates to keep costs down where possible

