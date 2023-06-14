Logistics and Systems Controller

Jun 14, 2023

Citrusdal Area – Western Cape: Our client is looking for a Logistics and Systems Controller to join the team.

Only candidates with the relevant experience will be considered.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • A relevant Logistics tertiary qualification and or IT related qualification
  • Proven experience in Logistics
  • 2 years’ relevant experience
  • Computer Literate (Word / Excel / Outlook)
  • Intermediate numerical abilities (calculations and numerical reasoning, reconciliations)
  • Team player
  • Must be able to meet strict deadlines
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

  • Capturing and representing various forms of information and data in a format that best suit the position or management level of colleagues.
  • Streamlining processes
  • Manages activities throughout the order fulfilment and supply chain cycle to make sure established deadlines are met
  • Continually reviews freight costs, transportation rates, and cold store rates to keep costs down where possible

ONLY short-listed candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

  • Logist
  • Logistics
  • Logistics Management
  • Supply Chain
  • Systems
  • Information Systems

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position