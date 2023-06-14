Mid-Level Software Engineer – Pretoria – up to R720K per annum at E – merge IT Recruitment

A Pretorian-based company with a global footprint and world-class capabilities gained from addressing the IT challenges of leading companies around the world is seeking a multi-skilled mid-level Software Engineer for a permanent or temporary position at URGENTLY.

Requirements:

IT Degree preferable; Diploma would be considered

Java Certification preferred

Back-end

Front-end

Cloud Native

Monolith

Microservices

Containers

Java

Angular 1 2 7

SQL

Java Script

Web

The reference Number for this position is MK52532 which is a permanent or fixed-term position based in Pretoria offering a cost-to-company salary of up to R480K to R720K pa negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Java

J2EE

Cloud

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

