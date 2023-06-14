Network Integration Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, a leading provider of ICT services, is looking for a Network Integration Developer to join their team.

Job Summary

The Network Integrations Developer will be responsible for designing and implementing software that integrates with various network elements.

This job requires attention to detail and an understanding of physical and logical networks, as well as numerous internet and networking protocols.

Expect to write no frontend code and lots and lots of backend code and integrations.

Responsibilities

Research and understand various integrations into different network elements.

Expand and maintain integrations with various Network Management Systems and Operational Support Services.

Develop APIs and abstractions to allow internal and business systems to manage and monitor various network elements.

Review the code and design of peer developers and architects.

Investigate and solve integration and payment anomalies.

Ensure system accuracy through automating reporting and handling the vagaries of physical network elements.

Review the use and implementation of APIs to ensure system stability and robustness.

Required Qualifications, Skills, and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or equivalent education or work experience.

Experience in an Agile environment (3+ years).

Experience as an intermediate software developer (3+ years).

Experience in integration technologies (2+ years).

Telecommunication or networking experience is a must (3+ years).

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work in a team and contribute to team delivery.

Technically creative and open-minded

Desired Skills:

network integration

software development

agile

