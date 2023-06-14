Network Integration Developer

Jun 14, 2023

Our client, a leading provider of ICT services, is looking for a Network Integration Developer to join their team.
Job Summary

  • The Network Integrations Developer will be responsible for designing and implementing software that integrates with various network elements.
  • This job requires attention to detail and an understanding of physical and logical networks, as well as numerous internet and networking protocols.
  • Expect to write no frontend code and lots and lots of backend code and integrations.

Responsibilities

  • Research and understand various integrations into different network elements.
  • Expand and maintain integrations with various Network Management Systems and Operational Support Services.
  • Develop APIs and abstractions to allow internal and business systems to manage and monitor various network elements.
  • Review the code and design of peer developers and architects.
  • Investigate and solve integration and payment anomalies.
  • Ensure system accuracy through automating reporting and handling the vagaries of physical network elements.
  • Review the use and implementation of APIs to ensure system stability and robustness.

Required Qualifications, Skills, and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or equivalent education or work experience.
  • Experience in an Agile environment (3+ years).
  • Experience as an intermediate software developer (3+ years).
  • Experience in integration technologies (2+ years).
  • Telecommunication or networking experience is a must (3+ years).
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Ability to work in a team and contribute to team delivery.
  • Technically creative and open-minded

