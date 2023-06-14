Network Systems Engineer

This is a 2IC role reporting directly to the Operations Manager.

Certifications

Microsoft – MCSA | MCITP

CISCO – CCNA | CCDA | CCVP | CCIE

VMWare – VCP

Project+ | Network+

Firewall technologies – Fortinet NSE 4 – NSE 8

Experience | Skills

5 – 8 years network systems engineering experience within Managed Service Providers

Proficient in Microsoft Server | Exchange | SQL | IIS | Cisco Internetworking | VPN | firewalls | backups | network infrastructure | Cloud services | VLAN | Software support

Responsibilities:

Installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and customization of various applications

Stakeholder engagement and management

Determining project requirements

Liaising with team members, management, and clients to ensure projects are completed

Identifying risks and forming contingency plans as soon as possible

Analyzing existing operations and scheduling training sessions and meetings to discuss improvements

Updating work schedules and performing troubleshooting as required

Mentoring and assisting team members

Writing progress reports and delivering presentations to the relevant stakeholders

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Server

Microsoft Exchange

SQL

IIS

Cisco

VPN

Firewalls

Cloud

Network Infrastructure

VLAN

Software Support

System Support

Backup

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

International technology company renowned for managed IT Services, Unified Communications, Cloud Services, Network Infrastructure, Consultancy, Data-Centre, Security Services, IT hardware, and software supply.

