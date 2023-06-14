New appointments to Cell C board

Cell C has announced the appointment of Maya Makanjee and Godfrey Motsa to its board of directors. Their inclusion in the board demonstrates Cell C’s strategic focus on accelerating growth and fuelling investor confidence.

Makanjee has a Master’s degree in Business Leadership and a Bachelor of Commerce degree, and has experience in FMCG, Telecommunications, and Financial Services. Her track record includes serving as chief officer: corporate affairs at the Vodacom Group, CEO of FinMark Trust, and holding strategic positions at SABMiller and Nestlé.

Makanjee currently serves as an independent non-executive director on several boards, both in the public and private sectors, as well as non-profit organisations.

Motsa has over 25 years of experience in the telecommunications, financial services and FMCG industries, and has worked at MTN and Vodacom in the South African and Rest of Africa markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maya and Godfrey to our board,” says Cell C board chairman Joe Mthimunye. “Their impressive track records and diverse experiences will strategically guide Cell C into the future. Maya’s expertise in stakeholder engagement, corporate citizenship, and sustainable development, coupled with Godfrey’s transformative leadership and market insights, will accelerate our growth, and reinforce our position as a serious contender in the telecommunications industry. This move underscores our commitment to South Africa and our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders.”