Operations and Project Manager – Gauteng

A JSE-listed firm and Africa’s pre-eminent provider of Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Managed Service Provider Permanent staffing solutions has an exciting opportunity for a results-driven Operations and Project Manager – Cynergia in Mozambique.
Responsible for coordinating and integrating various operational functions/systems/processes, managing projects from inception to completion, and ensuring business growth.
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Operations Management, Project Management, or a related field
- Certifications in project management (such as PMP) are desirable.
- 5-7 years of proven experience in operations management and project management roles, experience in Mozambique would be advantageous
- Strong knowledge of project management methodologies and tools
- Fluent in English and Portuguese (written and verbal)
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Utilize cross-functional information and collaboration to build a business case in a complex environment that delivers new sales, up-selling and cross-selling
- Assess market trends, diagnose root-cause of commercial challenges, and identify potential risks for sales processes
- Drive cross-projects and efficiencies within the territory identified
- Measure projects success criteria and perform root cause analysis
- Oversee and coordinate multiple projects and other strategic initiatives in line with the business’s strategic objectives
- Compile and report to senior stakeholders on projects, tracking key milestones, possible outcomes, and impact
- Ensure change management initiatives are tracked and implemented
- Create project plans, design documents, solution documents, communication, etc.
- Develop and implement efficient operational processes and procedures to enhance productivity, quality, and customer satisfaction
- Monitor and analyze operational performance metrics, identify areas for improvement, and implement corrective actions.
- Coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless operations, including procurement, inventory management, logistics, and quality control
- Optimize resource allocation and utilization to maximize efficiency and minimize costs.
- Client relationship management to enable the growth of new clients
- Ensure governance (includes all relevant legislation) and appropriate process controls (risk mitigation) are in place
- Actively support the team to build and manage a pipeline of new opportunities
- Partner with the Marketing team to drive brand awareness and create demand
Desired Skills:
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Complex Problem Solving
- Critical Thinking
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Social Perceptiveness
- Management of Financial Resources
- Time Management