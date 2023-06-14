Operations and Project Manager

Jun 14, 2023

A JSE-listed firm and Africa’s pre-eminent provider of Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Managed Service Provider Permanent staffing solutions has an exciting opportunity for a results-driven Operations and Project Manager – Cynergia in Mozambique.

Responsible for coordinating and integrating various operational functions/systems/processes, managing projects from inception to completion, and ensuring business growth.

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Operations Management, Project Management, or a related field

  • Certifications in project management (such as PMP) are desirable.

  • 5-7 years of proven experience in operations management and project management roles, experience in Mozambique would be advantageous

  • Strong knowledge of project management methodologies and tools

  • Fluent in English and Portuguese (written and verbal)

  • Knowledge of project management methodologies and tools.

  • Proficient in project management software and tools.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Utilize cross-functional information and collaboration to build a business case in a complex environment that delivers new sales, up-selling and cross-selling

  • Assess market trends, diagnose root-cause of commercial challenges, and identify potential risks for sales processes

  • Drive cross-projects and efficiencies within the territory identified

  • Measure projects success criteria and perform root cause analysis

  • Oversee and coordinate multiple projects and other strategic initiatives in line with the business’s strategic objectives

  • Compile and report to senior stakeholders on projects, tracking key milestones, possible outcomes, and impact

  • Ensure change management initiatives are tracked and implemented

  • Create project plans, design documents, solution documents, communication, etc.

  • Develop and implement efficient operational processes and procedures to enhance productivity, quality, and customer satisfaction

  • Monitor and analyze operational performance metrics, identify areas for improvement, and implement corrective actions.

  • Coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless operations, including procurement, inventory management, logistics, and quality control

  • Optimize resource allocation and utilization to maximize efficiency and minimize costs.

  • Client relationship management to enable the growth of new clients

  • Ensure governance (includes all relevant legislation) and appropriate process controls (risk mitigation) are in place

  • Actively support the team to build and manage a pipeline of new opportunities

  • Partner with the Marketing team to drive brand awareness and create demand

Desired Skills:

  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Critical Thinking
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Management of Financial Resources
  • Time Management

