Operations and Project Manager

A JSE-listed firm and Africa’s pre-eminent provider of Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Managed Service Provider Permanent staffing solutions has an exciting opportunity for a results-driven Operations and Project Manager – Cynergia in Mozambique.

Responsible for coordinating and integrating various operational functions/systems/processes, managing projects from inception to completion, and ensuring business growth.

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Operations Management, Project Management, or a related field

Certifications in project management (such as PMP) are desirable.

5-7 years of proven experience in operations management and project management roles, experience in Mozambique would be advantageous

Strong knowledge of project management methodologies and tools

Fluent in English and Portuguese (written and verbal)

Knowledge of project management methodologies and tools.

Proficient in project management software and tools.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilize cross-functional information and collaboration to build a business case in a complex environment that delivers new sales, up-selling and cross-selling

Assess market trends, diagnose root-cause of commercial challenges, and identify potential risks for sales processes

Drive cross-projects and efficiencies within the territory identified

Measure projects success criteria and perform root cause analysis

Oversee and coordinate multiple projects and other strategic initiatives in line with the business’s strategic objectives

Compile and report to senior stakeholders on projects, tracking key milestones, possible outcomes, and impact

Ensure change management initiatives are tracked and implemented

Create project plans, design documents, solution documents, communication, etc.

Develop and implement efficient operational processes and procedures to enhance productivity, quality, and customer satisfaction

Monitor and analyze operational performance metrics, identify areas for improvement, and implement corrective actions.

Coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless operations, including procurement, inventory management, logistics, and quality control

Optimize resource allocation and utilization to maximize efficiency and minimize costs.

Client relationship management to enable the growth of new clients

Ensure governance (includes all relevant legislation) and appropriate process controls (risk mitigation) are in place

Actively support the team to build and manage a pipeline of new opportunities

Partner with the Marketing team to drive brand awareness and create demand

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position