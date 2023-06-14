PMO Analyst_ 2023-35

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for PMO ANALYST.

The IM PMO supports our stakeholders with functional governance, risk management, transparent reporting and decision support information throughout the full project life cycle thereby ensuring maximum value delivery of the strategically aligned and balanced IM portfolio for BUs. We do this by using our collective experience, skills, and culture of continuous improvement, supported by proven best practice models, techniques, and methods. The PMO Analyst is a critical player in the project management cycle, who works in a Project/Program Management Office (PMO) reporting to the PMO Specialist and portfolios to ensure compliance with the Global IM Project Delivery Policy

PLEASE NOTE; ONLY FORWARD YOUR CV IF YOU APPLY TO THE MINIMUM SPEC. NO CV WILL BE KEPT. IF YOU DO NOT HEAR FROM US IN TWO WEEKS CONSIDER YOUR APPLICATION AS UNSUCCESSFUL

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelors degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM Discipline.

Desirable: It would be advantageous to have a postgraduate qualification in the relevant IM discipline OR a proven track record of extensive practical experience in a role and context of similar complexity

Prince2 Foundation Certificate

Monitor project in various portfolios.

Monitor existing projects to ensure timely execution & completion. They closely follow project development and track that each stage is completed appropriately and within time and budget.

Analyse data, portfolio and project information

To identify better ways to do business as well as new business opportunities. This information is provided to senior management to guide their decision-making.

Ensure the accuracy and data integrity of project related information.

Maintain effective systems that capture and retain project related information and data.

Prepare Portfolio Status Reports

Knowledge of project management tools and techniques

Consolidate project related data into a suite of reports for the purpose of project tracking and stakeholder engagement using relevant tools.

Collaborate with stakeholders to complete monthly project status reports and highlight any significant project issues.

Understand ERP systems and extract ERP reports on the project financial data and portfolio financial reporting.

Assist with reviewing and compiling monthly Cashflow Forecasts as well as assistance to project teams.

Manage support requests for PPM Tool

Track the governance compliance of projects in line with the Global IM Project Delivery Policy

PMO Analyst is a multitasker, with excellent computer skills. They are well organized and good at understanding the “big-picture,” while also having a keen eye for detail (prioritisation skills, balance key priorities). PMO Analysts need to be strong communicators, able to communicate with the workers they are managing and high-level leadership.

Role-specific knowledge:

PMO experience, controls and risk mitigation

Proficiency in required languages.

Safety Knowledge:

Provides a consistent outstanding role model in relation to safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety.

Technical Skills

Ability to:

Understand required portfolio outputs and how own work contributes.

Make recommendations on how to improve required work outputs.

Problem-solve as a sequence of task steps.

Comply with policy and work frameworks.

Desired Skills:

PMO experience

controls and risk mitigation

Problem-solve as a sequence of task steps

Comply with policy and work frameworks.

Learn more/Apply for this position