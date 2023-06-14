Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

A project manager

This person will be responsible for the direction, coordination, implementation, executive, control and completion of the project.

Produce and maintain detailed project plans presenting clarity over key activities and ownership within a desired timeline.

Implement and manage change when necessary to meet project outputs.

Manage Budet

Position is based in Cape Town Forshore

2 years minimum experience in Project Management

Project management certifications:

Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)

project management professional (PMP) or similar

Working knowledge of project management software

Proficiency with Microsoft Office

A background in BPO project management is preferred

Desired Skills:

Project management

Certified Associate in Project Management

project management professional (PMP)

project management software

