Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

A project manager
This person will be responsible for the direction, coordination, implementation, executive, control and completion of the project.
Produce and maintain detailed project plans presenting clarity over key activities and ownership within a desired timeline.
Implement and manage change when necessary to meet project outputs.
Manage Budet
Position is based in Cape Town Forshore
2 years minimum experience in Project Management
Project management certifications:
- Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)
- project management professional (PMP) or similar
- Working knowledge of project management software
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office
- A background in BPO project management is preferred
Desired Skills:
- Project management
- Certified Associate in Project Management
- project management professional (PMP)
- project management software