React/Typescript Front End Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

A dynamic provider of sustainable and cost-effective Solar Energy Solutions has an exciting position for a highly skilled React/Typescript Front End Developer to assist with the development, deployment, and maintenance of an advanced computational design SaaS solution in the Clean Tech space. The ideal candidate will have experience in developing web applications using React and TypeScript and a solid understanding of front-end technologies such as HTML and CSS. You must have a BSc Computer Science or similar experience and at least 4 years’ experience in back-end development using React and TypeScript.

DUTIES:

Develop high-quality software systems using React and TypeScript.

Collaborate with the back-end development team as well as UX/UI teams to design,

develop, and implement new features.

Develop and implement APIs and integrate back-end systems with front-end applications.

Write clean, maintainable, and testable code, adhering to industry best practices and Company’s coding standards and style guides.

Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and best practices are followed.

Troubleshoot and debug production issues.

Participate in agile development process, sprint planning and estimation.

Continuously learn and keep up to date with the latest front-end and back-end technologies, frameworks, and best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

BSc Computer Science or similar experience.

At least 4 years of experience in back-end development using React and TypeScript.

Proficiency in front-end technologies such as HTML and CSS.

Strong understanding of software design principles, data structures and algorithms.

Experience working with RESTful APIs and Microservices.

Experience with server-side technologies such as Node.js and [URL Removed] with Agile development methodology.

Experience working on and deploying projects to AWS cloud infrastructure.

Proficient in Git and online Git repositories such as GitHub, Bitbucket.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

