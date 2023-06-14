RPG Developer

Join our team, where innovation and insurance collide.
Please see the job spec below,
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma / Degree in Information Technology
- 5 years RPG Development/ ILE experience
- RPG 7
- Embedded SQL
Candidate Requirements
- Quality Assurance – technical solution: Follow standards, best practices of IT team, maintain a high-quality standard in the work being delivered, maintainability of code, quality of design and elegance of solution, compliance to system design and architecture.
- Testing: Perform relevant developer testing, update basic test cases with additional impact information and database impact, conduct necessary testing (Stress, Integration and Unit).
- Planning: Define scope and main pieces of work/tasks (must be logged in Jira)
Desired Skills:
- RPG
- Best Practices
- SQL
- Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree