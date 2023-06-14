RPG Developer

Join our team, where innovation and insurance collide.

Please see the job spec below,

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma / Degree in Information Technology

5 years RPG Development/ ILE experience

RPG 7

Embedded SQL

Candidate Requirements

Quality Assurance – technical solution: Follow standards, best practices of IT team, maintain a high-quality standard in the work being delivered, maintainability of code, quality of design and elegance of solution, compliance to system design and architecture.

Testing: Perform relevant developer testing, update basic test cases with additional impact information and database impact, conduct necessary testing (Stress, Integration and Unit).

Planning: Define scope and main pieces of work/tasks (must be logged in Jira)

Apply Now

Desired Skills:

RPG

Best Practices

SQL

Testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position