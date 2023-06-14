RPG Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 14, 2023

Join our team, where innovation and insurance collide.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma / Degree in Information Technology
  • 5 years RPG Development/ ILE experience
  • RPG 7
  • Embedded SQL

Candidate Requirements

  • Quality Assurance – technical solution: Follow standards, best practices of IT team, maintain a high-quality standard in the work being delivered, maintainability of code, quality of design and elegance of solution, compliance to system design and architecture.
  • Testing: Perform relevant developer testing, update basic test cases with additional impact information and database impact, conduct necessary testing (Stress, Integration and Unit).
  • Planning: Define scope and main pieces of work/tasks (must be logged in Jira)

Desired Skills:

  • RPG
  • Best Practices
  • SQL
  • Testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

