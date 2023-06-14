Senior JAVA Developer / Tech Lead – Gauteng Centurion

The position will allow the successful candidate to apply their technical expertise by evaluating various patterns, utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to create microservice- based applications using the latest security measure to secure them, and using cloud-based technologies from AWS to deploy and monitor these applications and maintain and upgrade existing ones. The successful applicant will be responsible for designing and developing Java and Spring-based systems and UI-based applications using Angular.

  • A relevant IT degree or diploma.
  • 10+ years of experience
  • 2 – 4 years of software development experience in a financial services environment.
  • Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage.
  • Experience in integrating different applications and technologies will be an advantage
  • Additional knowledge of the FICA Act and CDD-related systems will be an added advantage.
  • HTML / JavaScript
  • Angular and Material for the front-end design JPA and Hibernate
  • Spring, Spring Boot, Spring Data JPA, and Spring Data Mongo
  • JMS and Messaging IBM MQ, AWS SQS.
  • XML and JSON Related Technologies
  • Web services REST and SOAP based.
  • Ability to read UML and participate in design patterns
  • Sound object-orientated analysis, design, and development skills and design, and development skills
  • Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices
  • MongoDB and NoSQL-Based databases
  • Good knowledge of Relational Database design and development (Oracle, PostgreSQL).
  • GIT, GitLab.
  • Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito, Cucumber
  • Spring Security and OAuth2
  • DataDog or similar monitoring tools
  • Micrometer, Prometheus, and Grafana Monitoring and dashboards
  • LDAP/AD for security
  • Database migration tools like MongoCK and Flyway

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • AWS
  • cloud
  • REST
  • SOAP
  • mongo
  • jira

