Senior JAVA Developer / Tech Lead – Gauteng Centurion

The position will allow the successful candidate to apply their technical expertise by evaluating various patterns, utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to create microservice- based applications using the latest security measure to secure them, and using cloud-based technologies from AWS to deploy and monitor these applications and maintain and upgrade existing ones. The successful applicant will be responsible for designing and developing Java and Spring-based systems and UI-based applications using Angular.

A relevant IT degree or diploma.

10+ years of experience

2 – 4 years of software development experience in a financial services environment.

Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage.

Experience in integrating different applications and technologies will be an advantage

Additional knowledge of the FICA Act and CDD-related systems will be an added advantage.

HTML / JavaScript

Angular and Material for the front-end design JPA and Hibernate

Spring, Spring Boot, Spring Data JPA, and Spring Data Mongo

JMS and Messaging IBM MQ, AWS SQS.

XML and JSON Related Technologies

Web services REST and SOAP based.

Ability to read UML and participate in design patterns

Sound object-orientated analysis, design, and development skills and design, and development skills

Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices

MongoDB and NoSQL-Based databases

Good knowledge of Relational Database design and development (Oracle, PostgreSQL).

GIT, GitLab.

Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito, Cucumber

Spring Security and OAuth2

DataDog or similar monitoring tools

Micrometer, Prometheus, and Grafana Monitoring and dashboards

LDAP/AD for security

Database migration tools like MongoCK and Flyway

Desired Skills:

java

AWS

cloud

REST

SOAP

mongo

jira

Learn more/Apply for this position