Senior JAVA Developer / Tech Lead – Gauteng Centurion

The position will allow the successful candidate to apply their technical expertise by evaluating various patterns, utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to create microservice- based applications using the latest security measure to secure them, and using cloud-based technologies from AWS to deploy and monitor these applications and maintain and upgrade existing ones. The successful applicant will be responsible for designing and developing Java and Spring-based systems and UI-based applications using Angular.
- A relevant IT degree or diploma.
- 10+ years of experience
- 2 – 4 years of software development experience in a financial services environment.
- Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage.
- Experience in integrating different applications and technologies will be an advantage
- Additional knowledge of the FICA Act and CDD-related systems will be an added advantage.
- HTML / JavaScript
- Angular and Material for the front-end design JPA and Hibernate
- Spring, Spring Boot, Spring Data JPA, and Spring Data Mongo
- JMS and Messaging IBM MQ, AWS SQS.
- XML and JSON Related Technologies
- Web services REST and SOAP based.
- Ability to read UML and participate in design patterns
- Sound object-orientated analysis, design, and development skills and design, and development skills
- Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices
- MongoDB and NoSQL-Based databases
- Good knowledge of Relational Database design and development (Oracle, PostgreSQL).
- GIT, GitLab.
- Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito, Cucumber
- Spring Security and OAuth2
- DataDog or similar monitoring tools
- Micrometer, Prometheus, and Grafana Monitoring and dashboards
- LDAP/AD for security
- Database migration tools like MongoCK and Flyway
Desired Skills:
- java
- AWS
- cloud
- REST
- SOAP
- mongo
- jira