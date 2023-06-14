Senior Project Manager

We are looking for an innovative and talented Senior Project Manager to join us. As part of our talented consulting team, you will have the opportunity to make a difference in a dynamic and supportive environment.

What you will be doing:

Plan and coordinate key client projects

Manage the project team and co-ordinate project forums/meeting

Manage risks related to the projects

Manage, monitor, and evaluate vendor performance against contracts and Service Level Agreements for the projects

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation

Provide training to users and support team

Oversee implementation, user support, administration, and Maintenance of systems implemented

Your expertise:

Tertiary Degree or diploma

At least 7 years of experience in project management

Solid experience in custom development projects

High attention to detail and a sense of ownership and responsibility

Ability to recognize areas for improvement and implement or work with others to make the necessary process changes.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills: able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers to senior management

Knowledge of project management frameworks and concepts

What can we offer you?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Depending on the role, seniority level, customer needs, and some other factors, our process is normally as follows:

1. Review

2. 1st Interview

3. 2nd Interview (role dependant)

4. Offer

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position