Senior React Native Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client based in Johannesburg is an information technology house that uses a client first approach. They are interested in open minded, transparent, and always updating their mental models to have the capacity of handling possible complexities. Their goal is to provide their clients with scalable and tailor-made solutions. They are based in Johannesburg and are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior React Native Developer to join their team. As a Senior React Native Developer, you will be responsible for developing robust and scalable mobile applications using React Native framework. You will also get the opportunity to work on exciting mobile application projects and contribute to the growth of the development team. If you have a strong foundation in React Native, TypeScript, and Redux, we would love to hear from you!

Minimum 4 years of experience: You should have a minimum of 4 years of hands-on experience in developing mobile applications using React Native. This experience should include building and deploying complex applications.

React Native expertise: Proficiency in React Native framework is essential. You should have a deep understanding of React Native components, navigation, state management, and other key concepts.

TypeScript and Redux: Strong knowledge and experience in TypeScript and Redux are required. You should be able to write clean and maintainable code using TypeScript and effectively manage the state of the application using Redux.

Mobile application development: In-depth knowledge of mobile application development concepts and best practices is necessary. You should be familiar with mobile-specific features, such as device APIs, push notifications, and offline storage.

UI/UX skills: Ability to create visually appealing and user-friendly interfaces is important. You should have experience in designing and implementing responsive and adaptive UI components for mobile applications.

Problem-solving and debugging: Strong problem-solving and debugging skills are crucial. You should be able to identify and resolve technical issues, optimize performance, and ensure the overall quality and stability of the application.

Version control and collaboration: Proficiency in using Git for version control and experience in collaborating with cross-functional teams using Agile methodologies are highly desirable.

Continuous learning: You should be proactive in exploring and implementing the latest features and improvements in React Native.

Demonstrated ability and enthusiasm for learning new technologies and keeping up with industry trends is important.

