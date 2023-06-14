Senior Software Developer at RecruiTech

An exciting opportunity for a Senior Software Developer (Hybrid) to join a growing Digital marketing and Advertising company. The ideal candidate must reside in Durban.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, test, deploy, and maintain applications using C# and .NET

Collaborate effectively with other developers

Use best practices for coding and debugging

Work independently or as part of a team

Excellent problem-solving skills

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field (preferred)

Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD) (preferred)

Requirements:

Over 5+ years of experience in C# and .NET development

Deep understanding of object-oriented programming, web services, and software architecture

Experience with source control systems, such as Git

Able to collaborate effectively with other developers

Knowledge of Umbraco preferable

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

Umbraco

C#.Net Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

