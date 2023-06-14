Senior Software Developer at RecruiTech

An exciting opportunity for a Senior Software Developer (Hybrid) to join a growing Digital marketing and Advertising company. The ideal candidate must reside in Durban.
Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, test, deploy, and maintain applications using C# and .NET
- Collaborate effectively with other developers
- Use best practices for coding and debugging
- Work independently or as part of a team
- Excellent problem-solving skills
Education:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field (preferred)
- Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD) (preferred)
Requirements:
- Over 5+ years of experience in C# and .NET development
- Deep understanding of object-oriented programming, web services, and software architecture
- Experience with source control systems, such as Git
- Able to collaborate effectively with other developers
- Knowledge of Umbraco preferable
Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.
In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET
- Umbraco
- C#.Net Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree