Senior Software Engineer with Java and JavaScript – Johannesburg – up to R75K per month at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A premier technology and consulting firm is looking for a Senior Software Engineer who wants to develop their technical, consulting and leadership skills across multiple industries in a company that offers its employees challenges and growth plans to help them accelerate their careers.
The client is a well-known technology company known for their well-designed agile code; their training programmes are outstanding and their ability to develop skills is unbeatable. They recognise and reward performance – not just with money, but with promotions, leadership opportunities, and other rewards.
Requirements:
- Java
- J2ee
- Node
- React
- Angular
The reference Number for this position is MK51889 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a highly negotiable salary of up to R75k per month highly negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo at [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development