Single-vendor SASE revenue on the rise

The portion of the SASE market where vendors offer both SD-WAN and SSE (security service edge) solutions grew an impressive 55% year-over-year (Y/Y) in 1Q 2023, according to a report from Dell’Oro Group.

By doing so, single-vendor SASE overtook the multi-vendor SASE portion of the market, consisting of vendors that can only offer the SD-WAN or SSE component.

The overall SASE market revenue rose by over 30% for the fifth consecutive quarter in 1Q 2023 and, by doing so, was not far off the $2-billion mark.

“Even as enterprises have been more judicious in how they spend security budget, the robust growth of the SASE market is a testament to the strong commitment by enterprises and the value they bring to secure users’ access to cloud-based applications from anywhere,” says Mauricio Sanchez, research director at Dell’Oro Group.

“The vendors that can offer both the SD-WAN and SSE components are setting themselves apart in an extremely competitive market.”

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2023 SASE and SD-WAN Quarterly Report include:

* For the first time since we started tracking SASE in 1Q 2019, there was a revenue position change in the number one spot, with Zscaler overtaking Cisco.

* Palo Alto Networks overtook Broadcom (Symantec) for the number three overall SASE revenue position.

* Check Point, HPE/Aruba, and Netskope became single-vendor SASE players.

* Both SSE and SD-WAN revenue grew above 305 Y/Y.

* Unified SASE solutions – defined as SASE solutions where SD-WAN and SSE have been tightly integrated into a single technology stack – passed $200-million for the third consecutive quarter, representing over 140% growth.

* Overall SASE revenue growth on a regional basis varied from 27% in North America to 49% in the Caribbean and Latin America.

* The Access Router market revenue surged forward by over 15% Y/Y on improved hardware supply.