SOFTWARE ENGINEER – Western Cape Somerset West

Intermediate Software Engineer

Monthly CTC: R60K – R75K

As a Software Engineer, you’ll be responsible for working on our integration platform across the .NET 6/7 backend and/or web app front-end (Typescript, React). You have a solid

track record of prior engineering experience and

Responsibilities

Core platform sub-systems built on .NET 6/7

GitHub integration to enable our customers to manage their workflows like code

Stream-based messaging to support millions of rows or TB of payload

Baking .NET assemblies from YAML workflow definitions

Development of connectors that leverage streams/iterators in and streams/iterators out

Azure service integration including Key Vault and Storage

OpenID Connect integration for Microsoft, Google and others

YAML deployment pipelines under Azure DevOps

SVG-based visual designer

Qualifications & Experience

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field

5 years development experience in either C# or JS

SQL database or relational database skills

Desired Skills:

SQL

COMPUTER SCIENCE

JS

SVG BASED VISUAL DESIGNER

.NET6/7 GITHUB INTEGRATION

BANKING.NET

YAML

AZURE

Engineering Software

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

