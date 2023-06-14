SOFTWARE ENGINEER – Western Cape Somerset West

Intermediate Software Engineer
Monthly CTC: R60K – R75K
As a Software Engineer, you’ll be responsible for working on our integration platform across the .NET 6/7 backend and/or web app front-end (Typescript, React). You have a solid
track record of prior engineering experience and
Responsibilities
- Core platform sub-systems built on .NET 6/7
- GitHub integration to enable our customers to manage their workflows like code
- Stream-based messaging to support millions of rows or TB of payload
- Baking .NET assemblies from YAML workflow definitions
- Development of connectors that leverage streams/iterators in and streams/iterators out
- Azure service integration including Key Vault and Storage
- OpenID Connect integration for Microsoft, Google and others
- YAML deployment pipelines under Azure DevOps
- SVG-based visual designer
Qualifications & Experience
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field
- 5 years development experience in either C# or JS
- SQL database or relational database skills
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- COMPUTER SCIENCE
- JS
- SVG BASED VISUAL DESIGNER
- .NET6/7 GITHUB INTEGRATION
- BANKING.NET
- YAML
- AZURE
- Engineering Software
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree