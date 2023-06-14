SOFTWARE ENGINEER – Western Cape Somerset West

Jun 14, 2023

Intermediate Software Engineer

Monthly CTC: R60K – R75K
As a Software Engineer, you’ll be responsible for working on our integration platform across the .NET 6/7 backend and/or web app front-end (Typescript, React). You have a solid
track record of prior engineering experience and

Responsibilities

  • Core platform sub-systems built on .NET 6/7
  • GitHub integration to enable our customers to manage their workflows like code
  • Stream-based messaging to support millions of rows or TB of payload
  • Baking .NET assemblies from YAML workflow definitions
  • Development of connectors that leverage streams/iterators in and streams/iterators out
  • Azure service integration including Key Vault and Storage
  • OpenID Connect integration for Microsoft, Google and others
  • YAML deployment pipelines under Azure DevOps
  • SVG-based visual designer

Qualifications & Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field
  • 5 years development experience in either C# or JS
  • SQL database or relational database skills

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • COMPUTER SCIENCE
  • JS
  • SVG BASED VISUAL DESIGNER
  • .NET6/7 GITHUB INTEGRATION
  • BANKING.NET
  • YAML
  • AZURE
  • Engineering Software

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

