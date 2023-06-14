Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client based in Johannesburg is an information technology house that uses a client first approach. They are interested in open minded and transparent and always updating their mental models to have the capacity of handling possible complexities. Their goal is to provide their clients with scalable and tailor-made solutions. They are looking for a Solutions Architect who will play a critical role in ensuring the security and reliability of the organization’s technology infrastructure. Your expertise in planning, designing, and implementing secure architectures will be essential for the success of various technology and security projects.

DUTIES:

Planning and designing architecture for various Technology and Security projects.

Developing pre-requisites for networks, firewalls, routers, and other network devices.

Performing vulnerability assessments, testing, and risk analysis.

Researching and implementing standards, protocols, systems, and good practices.

Promptly responding to all incidents and/or breaches. Thorough post-event analyses assessing

causes, damages, and data recovery.

Implement appropriate changes, updates, and upgrades in response to vulnerabilities.

Reviewing current system measures, recommending, and implementing enhancements.

Assist in developing project timelines for ongoing system enhancements.

Ensuring authorised personnel have access to the systems on a needs basis.

Establishing disaster recovery procedures.

ATTRIBUTES:

Problem-solving and Analytical Skills.

Communication and Collaboration.

COMMENTS:

