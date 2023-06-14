Systems Architect (Payments) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, a leading provider of ICT services, is looking for a Systems/Solution Architect in the payment space to join their team.

Job Summary

The Solutions Architect will be responsible for the design and maintenance of the company’s infrastructure and maintenance.

The role will have accountability for developing and implementing the architecture roadmap, oversight of the architecture and software design processes and have direct involvement in the implementation of solutions across the business.

Responsibilities

Manage activities around the architecture, design, and implementation of various solutions within the business.

Understand the various system implementations in the company as well as its clients to ensure optimal design and performance of systems.

Engage with business and clients to understand and translate various commercial requirements into the technical realm.

Engage with the technical teams of both the company and its clients to understand the various technical challenges and requirements from a technical perspective.

Communicate the architecture and design to various stakeholders and collaborate with other system owners to ensure designs are understood and accurately address business and technical needs.

Review the quality of designs, code, and processes to ensure the delivery of quality implementations.

Track and analyze various soft and hard metrics and trends within the business to ensure any issues or potential issues are picked up timeously and addresses proactively.

Create long-term strategies to ensure that the companies’ systems can scale along with the growth of our clients.

Engage in high level problem solving when cross system issues arise.

Required Qualifications, Skills, and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or equivalent education or work experience.

Minimum of 5 – 7 years of experience related to IT Management or other information technology solutions architecture role.

Experience in Cloud technologies (3+ years).

Experience in an Agile environment (5+ years).

Experience as a senior software developer (5+ years).

Experience in Payment or Financial systems and platforms (5+ years).

Demonstrated ability to communicate the complexities of technical Programmes.

Proficiency with information technologies in a secure network environment.

Excellent oral and written communication.

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work under indirect supervision.

Broad understanding of information technology topics.

Effective interpersonal skills and collaborative management style to include teamwork and team building ability.

Comfortable with ambiguity and time spent outside of comfort zone acquiring new skills.

Flexible in a fast-paced dynamic environment with shifting roles and responsibilities.

Technically creative and open-minded.

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Systems Architect

Solutions Architect

Cloud

.Net

Learn more/Apply for this position