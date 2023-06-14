Systems Designer at Kwena – Western Cape Brackenfell

12 months contract in Brackenfell – hybrid

To support Application Specialists and the Solution Architect by producing the design and specification of IS solutions from business requirements to meet defined business needs within the pharmaceutical functional area in our client.

Application Design -Assume responsibility for all aspects of assigned systems specifications and designs

Communication -To ensure timely and effective communication with the project team, the project stakeholders and the business support users

Quality Assurance – Assume responsibility for system implementation by ensuring testing and quality checks are performed

Support -Assist Application Specialist with support of the implemented software changes

Liaise with business analyst and end users to extract requirements

Produce detailed functional specifications to ensure the business requirements are met.

Produce detailed interface functional specifications to meet business needs for integration between software systems

Ensure that system designs are optimised for use on the organisation’s infrastructure

Ensure users satisfied with the usability of the design and get sign off on all documentation produced

Do accurate time keeping of time spent on changes

Liaise with managers within the ICT functions and within the business area

Manage user expectations through regular communication with the user group

Communicate progress in Project progress and team status meetings

Produce information for the design of test documentation and test cases

Assists testers with unit, regression and end-to-end testing of system changes resulted from functional and Interface specifications

Assist with testing and provide proof of testing

Assist with user acceptance testing documentation.

Log defects and liaise with Application Specialist to rectify

Assist with user training

Assist with any relevant support issues

Desired Skills:

SDLC

ERP Systems

Accounting Principles

MS Office Suite

Design Intergration

Design applications

UML

System Analysis

Testing

System Support

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

