Systems Designer at Kwena

12 months contract in Brackenfell – hybrid
To support Application Specialists and the Solution Architect by producing the design and specification of IS solutions from business requirements to meet defined business needs within the pharmaceutical functional area in our client.
- Application Design -Assume responsibility for all aspects of assigned systems specifications and designs
- Communication -To ensure timely and effective communication with the project team, the project stakeholders and the business support users
- Quality Assurance – Assume responsibility for system implementation by ensuring testing and quality checks are performed
-
Support -Assist Application Specialist with support of the implemented software changes
-
Liaise with business analyst and end users to extract requirements
- Produce detailed functional specifications to ensure the business requirements are met.
- Produce detailed interface functional specifications to meet business needs for integration between software systems
- Ensure that system designs are optimised for use on the organisation’s infrastructure
- Ensure users satisfied with the usability of the design and get sign off on all documentation produced
-
Do accurate time keeping of time spent on changes
-
Liaise with managers within the ICT functions and within the business area
- Manage user expectations through regular communication with the user group
-
Communicate progress in Project progress and team status meetings
-
Produce information for the design of test documentation and test cases
- Assists testers with unit, regression and end-to-end testing of system changes resulted from functional and Interface specifications
- Assist with testing and provide proof of testing
- Assist with user acceptance testing documentation.
- Log defects and liaise with Application Specialist to rectify
- Assist with user training
- Assist with any relevant support issues
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- ERP Systems
- Accounting Principles
- MS Office Suite
- Design Intergration
- Design applications
- UML
- System Analysis
- Testing
- System Support
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma