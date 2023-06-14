Technical Support Specialist

What are we looking for

As a Technical Support Specialist you will be responsible for the Sizing of Battery & Power System, Electrical Design, Fault Finding, Product Evaluation, Sales & Technical Support to the client’s customers nationally and in Sub-Sahara Africa.

Details of Role

Technical sizing DC- & Solar Solutions.

Costing of DC- & Solar Solutions.

Selection and recommendation of appropriate equipment and technologies to be used for Reserve and or motive applications.

Size rectifier systems to customer requirements.

Sizing of battery systems to customer requirements.

Sizing batteries for various UPS & hybrid solutions.

Sizing batteries for solar solutions.

Sizing of Batteries for Forklift trucks

Sizing of Chargers and accessories required for Forklift trucks

Both AC and DC electrical layout design according to prevailing standards.

Compile drawings of system layouts.

Compile BOM (Bill of Material) for systems and solutions.

Sizing cables for application AC and DC where required.

Solar design and product knowledge.

On site fault finding of various batteries, solar and rectified based systems, where applicable for motive and reserve.

Telephonic and email support to customers when faults occur for motive & reserve.

Essential Competencies

DC Power & Battery knowledge for Reserve and Motive power.

Understanding of electrical standards

Understanding of AC and DC systems

Knowledge of products in industry

Ability to manage Warranty & emergency stock in countries

Location & Type

Centurion & Hybrid

Customer and site visits in South Africa and Sub-Sahara Africa e.g. 50-60% travel

Minimum Requirements

N6, T4 or B.Eng. in Electronics or Technical Diploma Electrical (preferable with Power Electronics).

1 to 2 Years Power Electronics, DC Power, Battery technologies or related field.

1 to 2 years solar design and product knowledge.

Travel in South Africa and Africa to support customers and do training. (valid passport and driver’s license)

Microsoft Office competent (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)

Desired Skills:

Electronics

Electrical

sonar

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is an industrial technology leader serving the global community with mission critical stored energy solutions that meet the growing demand for energy efficiency, reliability and sustainability. They are an international organisation with a small branch in SA.

