Analyst at Financial Sector – Gauteng Menlyn

The purpose of the job:

To supervise and/or enforce compliance with the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, by the Financial Institutions categorized as accountable institutions and ensure that any referrals relating to AML/CFT matters received from the Financial Intelligence centre are appropriately dealt with . The persons appointed to this position will report to h Manager: FICA Supervision Department.

The candidate will be responsible for the following:

Monitor compliance with the FIC Act by the financial institutions.

Identify and report trends in the financial services sector with possible impact on the FSCA’s ability to discharge its duties as a Supervisory Body

Conduct on-site and/or offside inspections and other supervisory activities in terms of the FIC Act

Assist with investigations of all complaints relating to financial institutions.

Liaise with internal and external stakeholders in respect of regulatory and supervisory matters.

Perform administrative or other supervisory activities relating to the regulatory framework.

Qualications

Bachelors degree (NQF7) in Accounting, Audit, Law, Risk Management, or other relevant discipline with at least 2 years working experience within the financial services industry.

The candidate must have a good knowledge and exposure to the financial sector laws.

A good understanding of the FIC Act and the Financial Sector Regulation Act is essential.

Excellent report writing skills are essential.

NB: Candidate with disabilities are highly encouraged to apply

Desired Skills:

problem analysis

good interpersonal skills

ability to work in team

Emotional Intelligence

Customer Care

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

