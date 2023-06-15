Analyst at Financial Sector

Jun 15, 2023

The purpose of the job:

To supervise and/or enforce compliance with the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, by the Financial Institutions categorized as accountable institutions and ensure that any referrals relating to AML/CFT matters received from the Financial Intelligence centre are appropriately dealt with . The persons appointed to this position will report to h Manager: FICA Supervision Department.

The candidate will be responsible for the following:

  • Monitor compliance with the FIC Act by the financial institutions.
  • Identify and report trends in the financial services sector with possible impact on the FSCA’s ability to discharge its duties as a Supervisory Body
  • Conduct on-site and/or offside inspections and other supervisory activities in terms of the FIC Act
  • Assist with investigations of all complaints relating to financial institutions.
  • Liaise with internal and external stakeholders in respect of regulatory and supervisory matters.
  • Perform administrative or other supervisory activities relating to the regulatory framework.

Qualications

  • Bachelors degree (NQF7) in Accounting, Audit, Law, Risk Management, or other relevant discipline with at least 2 years working experience within the financial services industry.
  • The candidate must have a good knowledge and exposure to the financial sector laws.
  • A good understanding of the FIC Act and the Financial Sector Regulation Act is essential.
  • Excellent report writing skills are essential.

NB: Candidate with disabilities are highly encouraged to apply

Desired Skills:

  • problem analysis
  • good interpersonal skills
  • ability to work in team
  • Emotional Intelligence
  • Customer Care

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

