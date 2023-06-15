Analyst at Financial Sector

The purpose of the job:
To supervise and/or enforce compliance with the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, by the Financial Institutions categorized as accountable institutions and ensure that any referrals relating to AML/CFT matters received from the Financial Intelligence centre are appropriately dealt with . The persons appointed to this position will report to h Manager: FICA Supervision Department.
The candidate will be responsible for the following:
- Monitor compliance with the FIC Act by the financial institutions.
- Identify and report trends in the financial services sector with possible impact on the FSCA’s ability to discharge its duties as a Supervisory Body
- Conduct on-site and/or offside inspections and other supervisory activities in terms of the FIC Act
- Assist with investigations of all complaints relating to financial institutions.
- Liaise with internal and external stakeholders in respect of regulatory and supervisory matters.
- Perform administrative or other supervisory activities relating to the regulatory framework.
Qualications
- Bachelors degree (NQF7) in Accounting, Audit, Law, Risk Management, or other relevant discipline with at least 2 years working experience within the financial services industry.
- The candidate must have a good knowledge and exposure to the financial sector laws.
- A good understanding of the FIC Act and the Financial Sector Regulation Act is essential.
- Excellent report writing skills are essential.
NB: Candidate with disabilities are highly encouraged to apply
Desired Skills:
- problem analysis
- good interpersonal skills
- ability to work in team
- Emotional Intelligence
- Customer Care
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree