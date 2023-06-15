Analyst (Trade & Rebalancing) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client holds a firm belief that their work goes beyond financial gains and numbers, recognising the impact of their actions on the lives and futures of those they serve. With a specialised focus on frontier and emerging markets and a passion for Africa and China, our client offers independent advice, analysis, and reporting services to a diverse range of clients, including asset owners, investment managers, hedge funds, private equity firms, service providers, and brokers. Our client’s customers rely on their expertise to make informed decisions in today’s complex business landscape.

Prepare and monitor trades and activities related to client portfolio changes

Collaborate with key stakeholders

Review portfolios and address queries regarding fund changes.

Interact with various teams and external parties involved in portfolio management.

Possess a good understanding of the investment management industry.

Willingness to work long hours when necessary.

Prepare and submit derivative trading instructions, manage derivative rolls, and perform pre-trade analysis.

Guide Administration Team on portfolio change instructions and client onboarding.

Provide feedback on executed trades and regularly review portfolios.

Prepare and review reports on trade and rebalancing activities, including performance analysis and pricing approval.

Assist with trades for transition management clients and prepare related reports.

Build and maintain relationships with brokers, internal teams, and stakeholders.

Support internal improvement initiatives in the Invest department.

Assist senior team members in process document maintenance and participate in internal projects.

Perform user acceptance testing for system enhancements and change requests.

Bachelor’s degree, such as BCom, B.Bus.Sci, BSc, or equivalent is essential.

2 years of experience in financial services is advantageous.

Knowledge of domestic and international financial markets

Strong analytical skills and ability to handle large sets of data.

High level of accuracy and attention to detail.

Effective communication skills, both verbal and written.

Ability to work well under pressure, meet deadlines, and manage priorities.

Collaborative and team-oriented mindset.

Proactive, problem-solving attitude with the ability to adapt to changes.

Structured thinking and quick learning capabilities.

Ability to liaise with Asset Managers and other investment service providers.

Self-driven, motivated, and professional in all interactions.

Positive attitude towards learning, growth, and achieving goals.

