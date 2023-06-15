Back End Engineer – Python – Remote Remote

If you’re ready to unleash your tech wizardry in the world of Dentistry, this is the startup you’ve been waiting for!

They are the dental dynamos, the masters of innovation, and they want YOU to join their league of extraordinary Software Engineers.

Picture this: you’ll be part of a team that’s turning the dental industry on its head and leaving a trail of sparkling smiles in its wake. With a heap of investment, more awards than you can count, and worldwide recognition.

They’re seeking a Software Engineer to work their greenfield projects, where you’ll be in the trenches with a squad of tech-savvy comrades, collaborating on mind-blowing tasks and jaw-dropping projects. And here’s a secret weapon: if you’ve got DevOps skills, you’ll have an edge, tinkering with CI/CD pipelines and flexing those coding muscles with Ansible, Terraform, and GitHub Actions.

Now, let’s talk tech.

They’ve built a sleek Back End that’s combining the powers of Flask and FastAPI. They’ve harnessed the database might of PostgreSQL and MongoDB, all powered by AWS. But here’s where you come in, they crave your innovative ideas and genius solutions to streamline their infrastructure. It’s time to unleash your inner Tony Stark!

In return, you’ll get a salary of up to £65,000, and because they know you’re a coding genius who deserves flexibility, they offer hybrid working hours-3 days from home and 2 days in the office.

Bonuses, travel support, training, and a treasure trove of perks are all part of the incredible package they have in store for you!

So, if you’re ready to be a part of the most exhilarating dental revolution known to humankind, send you CV to [Email Address Removed] or connect with me on LinkedIn Danny Moore @ Salt

Desired Skills:

Flask

Python

CI/CD

Docker

PostgreSQL

MongoDB

AWS

