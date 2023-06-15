Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Client Details:

Our esteemed client has seen remarkable growth over the past three decades, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to their workforce. With a hiring philosophy centered on attitude and a focus on training for skill development, the company boasts a dedicated and experienced team, many of whom have been with the company for over a decade. The organisation encourages flexibility, offers generous bonuses, and provides opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement. Adopting an Agile approach to business, our client is involved in a wide range of services spanning multiple industries, with a key emphasis on research, innovation, and ongoing improvement. This dynamic and stimulating environment is perfect for those who thrive in a collaborative, team-oriented setting and have a passion for learning and growth.

Role Responsibilities:

Analysing and comprehending each functional area in depth.

Collaborating with diverse team members to understand and resolve issues related to each functional area.

Interpreting supporting code of functional areas at a high level.

Demonstrating functional area capabilities to the team.

Taking responsibility for configuration management.

Evaluating tasks that imply changes to the business function, require new setup, or potentially affect upstream/downstream components. This includes:

Reviewing bug fixes to ensure that processes operate as intended.



Examining and approving the Architectural Specification Document for the enhanced/fixed module.

Working closely with team members to identify new business requirements and design business solutions.

Preparing Solution Design documents for identified gaps in the current offering based on client-received business requirements.

Identifying potential roadmap items to improve the solution for future development.

Keeping up with industry regulations, advancements, trends, etc.

Delivering business/insurance training (Train the Trainer).

Training and providing support to team members on functionality and configuration.

Collaborating with the client Product Owner as a stakeholder.

Collaborating with Testers (internal and client) and regression teams.

Facilitating consultations with various team members to ensure that the client takes ownership of their issues.

Preferred Qualifications:

A BCom qualification is not required, but it, or a similar qualification, or significant progress towards such qualification will be an advantage.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Previous experience in a similar position.

Proficiency in the following areas:

Composing requirement specifications for information systems.



Conducting both manual and automated regression testing.



Working with lending application systems.



Possessing end-to-end experience of the development lifecycle, including testing and training.



Familiarity with UML terminology, particularly in relation to use-cases and activity diagrams.



Demonstrated expertise in interacting directly with end-users.

Exposure to Enterprise Architect or similar modelling tools would be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

SDLC

Agile

