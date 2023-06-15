Business Analyst (HR) – Hybrid – Cape Town at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

Jun 15, 2023

Exciting Job Opportunity: Business Analyst with Solid HR Experience

We are thrilled to announce an exceptional opportunity for a skilled Business Analyst with extensive HR experience to join our team! If you are passionate about analyzing HR processes, optimizing workflows, and driving strategic initiatives, this role is tailor-made for you.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Conduct in-depth analysis of HR systems, processes, and data
  • Identify areas of improvement and propose innovative solutions
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and define business needs
  • Develop comprehensive business cases, project plans, and timelines for HR initiatives
  • Facilitate clear communication between HR stakeholders and technical teams
  • Ensure seamless implementation of HR projects and monitor their effectiveness

Desired Skills and Qualifications:

  • Proven track record as a Business Analyst in HR-related projects
  • Extensive knowledge of HR processes, policies, and systems
  • Outstanding analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Proficient in gathering and documenting business requirements
  • Ability to articulate complex concepts concisely
  • Strong project management and organizational abilities
  • Exceptional interpersonal and collaboration skills

Company Benefits:

  • Competitive salary package
  • Flexible working hours and potential for remote work
  • Ample opportunities for professional development and growth
  • Supportive and inclusive work environment
  • Engaging projects with the chance to drive positive change

Location: Cape Town

Join our team and become part of an innovative company that recognizes and values your contributions. Don’t let this fantastic opportunity slip away!

