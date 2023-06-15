Business Analyst (HR) – Hybrid – Cape Town at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

Exciting Job Opportunity: Business Analyst with Solid HR Experience
We are thrilled to announce an exceptional opportunity for a skilled Business Analyst with extensive HR experience to join our team! If you are passionate about analyzing HR processes, optimizing workflows, and driving strategic initiatives, this role is tailor-made for you.
Key Responsibilities:
- Conduct in-depth analysis of HR systems, processes, and data
- Identify areas of improvement and propose innovative solutions
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and define business needs
- Develop comprehensive business cases, project plans, and timelines for HR initiatives
- Facilitate clear communication between HR stakeholders and technical teams
- Ensure seamless implementation of HR projects and monitor their effectiveness
Desired Skills and Qualifications:
- Proven track record as a Business Analyst in HR-related projects
- Extensive knowledge of HR processes, policies, and systems
- Outstanding analytical and problem-solving skills
- Proficient in gathering and documenting business requirements
- Ability to articulate complex concepts concisely
- Strong project management and organizational abilities
- Exceptional interpersonal and collaboration skills
Company Benefits:
- Competitive salary package
- Flexible working hours and potential for remote work
- Ample opportunities for professional development and growth
- Supportive and inclusive work environment
- Engaging projects with the chance to drive positive change
Location: Cape Town
Join our team and become part of an innovative company that recognizes and values your contributions. Don’t let this fantastic opportunity slip away!
