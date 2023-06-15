Business Analyst (HR) – Hybrid – Cape Town at Datonomy Solutions

Exciting Job Opportunity: Business Analyst with Solid HR Experience

We are thrilled to announce an exceptional opportunity for a skilled Business Analyst with extensive HR experience to join our team! If you are passionate about analyzing HR processes, optimizing workflows, and driving strategic initiatives, this role is tailor-made for you.

Key Responsibilities:

Conduct in-depth analysis of HR systems, processes, and data

Identify areas of improvement and propose innovative solutions

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and define business needs

Develop comprehensive business cases, project plans, and timelines for HR initiatives

Facilitate clear communication between HR stakeholders and technical teams

Ensure seamless implementation of HR projects and monitor their effectiveness

Desired Skills and Qualifications:

Proven track record as a Business Analyst in HR-related projects

Extensive knowledge of HR processes, policies, and systems

Outstanding analytical and problem-solving skills

Proficient in gathering and documenting business requirements

Ability to articulate complex concepts concisely

Strong project management and organizational abilities

Exceptional interpersonal and collaboration skills

Company Benefits:

Competitive salary package

Flexible working hours and potential for remote work

Ample opportunities for professional development and growth

Supportive and inclusive work environment

Engaging projects with the chance to drive positive change

Location: Cape Town

Join our team and become part of an innovative company that recognizes and values your contributions. Don’t let this fantastic opportunity slip away!

