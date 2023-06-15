Business Intelligence & Data Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Purpose:

Our client is looking for an analytical expert to join our fast-growing Team, to use their acquired knowledge and skills in combining both statistics and analytics in order to provide informed solutions for the business. Business Intelligence & Data Manager, this is your time to shine!

You will be responsible for building, optimizing, and implementing innovative, quantitative analytical methodologies, and contribute to innovation by finding faster and more accurate ways of working.

Requirements

At least 3-5 years of experience managing software development Teams and B.I Teams.

At least 3 -5 years of experience working in a high-transactional environment.

At least 8 years of experience using SQL (T-SQL, Spark, SQL Reporting Services etc.).

At least 6 years in a technical role within the IT software development industry.

Prior experience ensuring timely project delivery.

Provide technical and architectural guidance to the development Team.

Experience in the creation of ETL pipelines.

Experience in Python or any other object-orientated language (C#, Java, Scala, etc.)

Ensure development standards and processes are maintained.

The ability to work under pressure and in a fast-paced growing environment.

Strong planning and organizational skills.

Reporting skills at the Senior Management level.

Prior stakeholder and Team Lead management.

Technologies:

Frameworks: .Net framework, net core 3.1, net 5, Red panda, Kafka, RabbitMQ, Erlang

.Net framework, net core 3.1, net 5, Red panda, Kafka, RabbitMQ, Erlang Languages: Angular/ReactJS, C#, Typescript, Elixir

Angular/ReactJS, C#, Typescript, Elixir Datastores:MS SQL Server, Couchbase, ElasticSearch, MongoDB, CockroachDB

Responsibilities

Create, agree, and execute software road maps and operational strategies for projects coming into the business.

Collaborate with respective Team Members through proper documentation, communication, and execution.

Build effective customer-centric relationships through measurements of performance and usage. Engagement and involvement with customers by creating clear visibility through strategies and roadmaps.

Set and achieve efficient delivery objectives of your Teams by ensuring there is an individual and Team strategy with clear and measurable objectives that align with organizational goals.

Utilize data metrics in order to make data-driven decisions. Identify patterns, relationships, and problems in data and statistical sets.

Identify and respond to situation/organizational/market requirements by creating a culture of innovation and opportunity identification by the Team.

Facilitate change management due to changing situational requirements, e.g., restructuring changes or adoption of new technologies.

Support and align standards across the company by allocating agreed commitments to strategy/ roadmap communication and implementation.

Maintain knowledge of product(s) by being able to represent your product strategy in detail.

Ensure the established procedures and processes are accurately documented, communicated, implemented, and agreed upon with product and/or project Teams.

Effectively liaise and communicate with both internal and external key stakeholders at a senior level to manage day-to-day issues, escalations, and expectations.

Ensure all operational communication with customers/partners is documented and effectively circulated to stakeholders making use of collaborative tools.

Ensure that Team Members are equipped with the requisite skills for both current and future projects and facilitate a career and training development plan for each Team Member.

Create a culture that is aligned to the platform ‘’Be a good citizen” mantra, where respect, openness, and integrity are the foundation that cultivates, creates, and executes our vision.

Succession planning and key man reliance – ensuring the right people are in the right roles and being developed accordingly, ensuring business continuity through minimizing key man reliance.

Accept changes to tasks, plans and procedures in order to align with the strategic direction of the organisation, and appropriately adjust behavior and activities to changing conditions.

