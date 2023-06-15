Control Systems Programmer – Gauteng Fourways

BSc / BEng / BTech Electrical (Process Instrumentation)

Registered as Professional Engineer or Technician (Pr Techni Eng) with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA).

Experience in the following :

Manufacturer PLC programming certification (Schneider or Siemens or Rockwell or other)

Manufacturer SCADA / HMI programming certification (Schneider/Citect/Wonderware or Siemens or Rockwell or other)

At least 10 years’ relevant working experience in the mining industry with a proven track record in control systems engineering, programming, and commissioning

Knowledge of applicable codes, standards, and regulations

Knowledge of industrial network engineering and configuration; Ethernet, Profinet/bus, Modbus/TCP etc.

Brownfields and Greenfields project execution experience

Job Description:

Ability to work across disciplines, have excellent communication skills and ability to engage well with others.

Good skills in planning and organizing, controlling, coordinating, and directing engineering activities

Software proficiency in :

– Schneider Electric Unity Pro

– Rockwell RSLogix, Studio 5000

– Siemens TIA Portal, Step 7

– Schneider Electric Citect SCADA, Rockwell Automation Factory Talk, Siemens WinCC

Desired Skills:

programming

commissioning

mining

schneider

siemens

rockwell

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position