Data Analyst – 6 Month Contract – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Decode the data, empower the future!

Is this you?

Do you consider yourself a Data Guru? Data Alchemist and Master in the making? If you’re working with data, we know you are detail-orientated and analytical. Here is the big one – Are you interested in joining an international Agri-Tech start-up, to join the business, as the first Data Champion? Want to bring all of your innovative ideas, suggestions, and expertise to make this business flourish?

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

The business needs you to implement best practices.

As you know, you will collect, process, clean, interpret, analyse, manage, organize and structure data to present reports and findings. What makes this great is that you’ll be given autonomy to perform your duties with various technologies that you can implement the best way you know and like. This project needs you to take total control of everything data. You’ll be uncovering meaningful insights that are going to change the lives of Farmers in the Cacao Industry. Changing lives with data? Yes, here!

Where you’ll be doing it

If you are ambitious to build your career – this role will expose you to elements of creating the data blueprint. Pretty cool!

This is a radical new player in the Cacao industry that provides source traceability, improves farmers’ livelihood, and secures agro-forestry landscapes. With head offices in Europe and staff across Africa you will join a multi-national team of passionate individuals.

What you’ll need

Experience working with Airtable or any similar low-code platform – easily transferable skills.

What gives your application an advantage is having a qualification in Data Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Informatics or something similar.

Extra amazing plus is familiarity with the agriculture industry and its unique data needs.

You will definitely have at least 4 years of experience as a Data Analyst, working in a small or start-up environment and you are an innovative and forward-thinking individual that can work independently and take a lot of initiative.

What you’ll get

This is an initial 6 month contract with the possibility of extension or permanent employment, dependant on funding. Remote work opportunity to work with a globally diverse team. The company is committed to transforming the world of agriculture – making a truly positive impact in the lives of others. Loads of flexibility with an outcome-based mentality leadership team. International travel opportunities and have full autonomy of your projects. Also, highly competitive Euoro based salary.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please send your CV to Lyrichia [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Data Cleansing

Data manipulation

Data extraction

