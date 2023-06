Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandton

We are searching for a Data Engineer with Talend and Denodo skills and data quality experience is responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining data integration and data quality solutions using Talend and Denodo platforms.

They will collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure the efficient and reliable movement of data across various systems, while also ensuring data integrity and quality.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Data Integration: Develop and implement data integration workflows and ETL processes using Talend to extract, transform, and load data from various sources into target systems.

Data Virtualization: Utilize Denodo to create virtual data layers and views, enabling efficient and real-time access to data from disparate sources.

Data Quality Management: Design and implement data quality frameworks and processes to identify, analyse, and resolve data quality issues, ensuring data accuracy, consistency, and completeness.

Database Design and Optimization: Collaborate with database administrators and data architects to design and optimize data models, schemas, and database structures for efficient data storage and retrieval.

Performance Tuning: Identify performance bottlenecks and optimize Talend and Denodo jobs, workflows, and queries to improve overall system performance.

Data Governance: Implement data governance practices and ensure compliance with data governance policies and standards.

Collaboration: Collaborate with data scientists, analysts, and other stakeholders to understand data requirements and provide data engineering support for their initiatives.

Documentation and Maintenance: Create technical documentation, such as data integration specifications, data mappings, and workflow diagrams. Perform regular maintenance and monitoring of data integration processes to ensure data accuracy and reliability.

Preferred Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, or a related field.

Experience Required:

Experience with Talend Data Integration and Talend Data Quality, including job design, development, and deployment.

Proficiency in Denodo Data Virtualization platform, including creating virtual data layers, views, and performance optimization.

Strong understanding of data quality concepts, data profiling, data cleansing, and data validation techniques.

Solid knowledge of SQL and experience working with relational databases.

Familiarity with data modelling principles and best practices.

Experience with data governance frameworks and practices.

Experience with other ETL and data integration tools such as Informatica, IBM DataStage, or SSIS.

Knowledge of data warehousing concepts and technologies.

Familiarity with big data technologies such as Hadoop, Spark, or Hive.

Understanding of cloud platforms and services like AWS, Azure, or GCP.

Work Environment:

Hybrid

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

