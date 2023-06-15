Developer – Back-End (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is the leading provider of telco, payments, retail software – they have a global and local footprint. This client is very R&D focussed, they are great believers in continuous improvement and fast adapters to new tech and constantly changing business needs. You definitely won’t be bored and you’ll have the opportunity to work on multiple domain and project types. This environment is ideal for critical thinkers who like to trial new tech and new ways of doing things. This client has a clearly stated aspiration to not only remain the leaders in their industry but to continuously widen the gap between themselves and their competitors.

Role Responsibilities:

Design and develop scalable and robust software systems, ensuring that they meet the performance, security, and reliability requirements of the business.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including product managers, designers, and front-end developers, to deliver high-quality software solutions.

Participate in code reviews and ensure that the team is following best practices for coding, testing, and deployment.

Work closely with the infrastructure team to ensure that the systems are deployed and maintained properly.

Ensure that the systems are well-documented and maintainable, and that knowledge is shared among the team.

Keep up-to-date with the latest technologies and trends in software development, and apply them to the development process as appropriate.

Mentor and provide guidance to junior developers on the team.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or a related field.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

At least 5 years of experience in software development, with a focus on Java development.

Experience working with Spring Boot.

Experience with cloud-based environments, such as AWS or Google Cloud Platform.

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies.

Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.

Strong communication and collaboration skills.

Experience in the following would be advantageous:

Containerization and orchestration technologies, such as Docker and Kubernetes.



NoSQL databases, such as MongoDB or Cassandra.



Message brokers, such as Kafka or RabbitMQ.



Microservices architecture.



DevOps practices and tools.

