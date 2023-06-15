Developer – C#/.Net (Lead) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client is a solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, which offers the option to be remote or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local and international blue chip clients which offers you the opportunity of gaining diverse industry knowledge without changing jobs.

Role Responsibilities:

Consult and advise clients to develop solutions.

Make complex technical and design decisions.

Architectural design of the entire solution.

Analyse and recommend the technology environment.

Analyse enterprise specifics and document requirements.

Set the collaboration framework.

Create a solution prototype and participate in technology selection.

Control solution development and support project management.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Relevant 3/4 year degree/diploma or equivalent practical experience

7+ years experience building web-based applications in .Net / C#, Microsoft SQL Server MVC, Entity Framework

Expert understanding of application design & architecture, system design, data structures, and n-tier/Microservices

T-shaped with broad knowledge of development landscape and deep expertise in area

Polyglot with strong multi-language toolbox

Ability to apply Design Patterns

Led and mentored developer teams and driven technical vision of projects

Strong communication skills to represent concept, business ideas, and company to clients

Proven ability to interact with stakeholders at systems analysis level

