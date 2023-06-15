Developer – Java at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client is a solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, which offers the option to be remote or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local and international blue chip clients which offers you the opportunity of gaining diverse industry knowledge without changing jobs.

Role Responsibilities:

Build, test, and deploy software solutions that are scalable and ensure stability.

Consult with clients to develop solutions that meet their needs and exceed their expectations.

Drive innovation and leverage critical thinking to arrive at effective solutions.

Collaborate in the testing life cycle to ensure quality and reliability of software.

Contribute to the creation of comprehensive technical documentation.

Utilise Project Management tools to effectively manage workflow and project tasks.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Possess a relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma.

Honours or postgraduate degree is preferred.

Hold Oracle Java SE 7/8 Programmer certification.

Have at least 4 years of hands-on development experience.

Strong theoretical foundation in programming is essential.

Familiarity with DB2 database.

Working knowledge of Spring Boot, Java 7 / 8, JPA / Hibernate, Object Oriented Programming, GIT, Jenkins / CICD.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java SE 7/8

Software Development

Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position