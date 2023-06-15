Developer – Java (Lead) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is a well-established and highly regarded South African software development company that develops, supports and consults software solutions for the academic sector. With offices in Jhb and Cape Town, they are progressive with regard to their technology stack. Their solutions and services span the full range of the software development life cycle. Employees are mostly permanent and long term. They have a very low staff turnover, which is indicative of how well they are treated.

Role Responsibilities:

Develop technical competence within the development team and provide mentoring and support.

Stay updated on technical changes in the IT environment and industry through continuous learning and communication with relevant parties.

Deliver training programs for new employees/developers and contribute to internal technical libraries.

Act as a point of technical escalation and expertise, assisting with resolving technical issues.

Assist with technical specifications and support applications written in Java and other technologies.

Develop, test, and document solutions that adhere to best practices and existing frameworks.

Stay updated on Java and other technology advancements and ensure code quality through unit testing.

Provide development support and assistance to team members working on internal programs or systems.

Collaborate with DevOps and ensure the technical needs of customers are met.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Relevant IT degree (BTech, BSc, or BCom) or diploma would be advantageous.

Java programmer certification.

7+ years of experience in the South African IT environment.

Service delivery expertise in co-location, managed services, solution vetting, feasibility, and operations.

5 – 7 years of programming experience in Java.

Experience in web-based projects with RESTful and microservice architecture.

Proficiency in Java, J2EE, and Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) patterns and concepts.

Familiarity with open-source frameworks like Hibernate and JUnit.

Working knowledge of IntelliJ, Maven, Quarkus, and/or Tomcat.

Understanding of HTML, XML, UML, and JSON.

Familiarity with JavaScript and/or TypeScript.

Knowledge of relational databases such as MySQL and MariaDB.

Exposure to the full software life cycle.

Experience using bug tracking systems like Jira and collaboration tools like Confluence.

Demonstrated ability to meet deadlines and deliver high-quality code.

Excellent understanding of technologies, processes, and tools.

Job ID:

J104286

Desired Skills:

Lead Developer

Java

RESTful

