Our client has recently adopted flutter to their tech stack and are looking for a Flutter Developer that will work and maintain their Flutter-based portal. The successful candidate has experience or exposure to React, TypeScript, Node and MongoDB amongst other skills. If you are a creative mind, deadline driven and able to deliver quality work; then this opportunity is for you!
Requirements
- No degree of diploma necessary
- 3 years Development experience
- Minimum 1 year experience with Flutter
- Some database knowledge
- Creative, authentic, tenacious!
Desired Skills:
- Flutter
- Nodejs
- Typescript
- MongoDB