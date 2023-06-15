Flutter Developer – Gauteng

Flutter Developer

Our client has recently adopted flutter to their tech stack and are looking for a Flutter Developer that will work and maintain their Flutter-based portal. The successful candidate has experience or exposure to React, TypeScript, Node and MongoDB amongst other skills. If you are a creative mind, deadline driven and able to deliver quality work; then this opportunity is for you!

Requirements

No degree of diploma necessary

3 years Development experience

Minimum 1 year experience with Flutter

Some database knowledge

Creative, authentic, tenacious!

Desired Skills:

Flutter

Nodejs

Typescript

MongoDB

