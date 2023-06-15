Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Job Summary: This is a Hybrid role, only one day a week in the office

As a Full Stack Developer, you will participate in the development of web applications. The ideal candidate will have a Bsc Degree and a detailed understanding of SQL and working with PostgreSQL. You should also have a detailed understanding of JavaScript, including working with frameworks like Angular and [URL Removed] and Node.js. Additionally, you will be expected to develop and interpret UML designs and interact with team members and customers to effectively identify and solve problems. You will also participate in team planning sessions.

Key Responsibilities: Participate in the development of web applications Develop and interpret UML designs Participate in team planning sessions Interact with team members and customers to effectively identify and solve problems

Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field Detailed understanding of SQL and working with PostgreSQL Detailed understanding of JavaScript, including working with frameworks like Angular and [URL Removed] and Node.js Experience in developing web applications Strong problem-solving skills Excellent communication skills Ability to work well in a team-oriented environment



