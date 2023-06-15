Full -Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

What are we looking for

A Senior Full-Stack C# ASP.Net Developer will be required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client side technologies. . The candidate will also be required to have solid experience in Frontend and backend.

Details of Role

Candidate will write, develop and test high quality codes

Peer review work

Mentor more junior developers

Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects

Essential Competencies

Proven formal software development experience

Must be technically strong with a passion for coding

Good understanding of Object Oriented design and coding

Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)

Experienced using source control

Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions

Location & Type

Remote – Anywhere is SA

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience base equivalent

9+ years’ Full-stack experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#

Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net

Excellent knowledge of web client side technologies

JavaScript (Angular/React/Vue/JavaScript framework)

Typescript

CSS

Experience in working on Kubernetes, Cloud, AWS or AZURE

Desired Skills:

C#

Asp.Net

JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is an International company consisting of a team of driven, highly skilled developers. Working for our client, you will be exposed to the latest technology

