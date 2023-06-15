Full -Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jun 15, 2023

What are we looking for

  • A Senior Full-Stack C# ASP.Net Developer will be required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client side technologies. . The candidate will also be required to have solid experience in Frontend and backend.

Details of Role

  • Candidate will write, develop and test high quality codes
  • Peer review work
  • Mentor more junior developers
  • Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects
  • Essential Competencies
  • Proven formal software development experience
  • Must be technically strong with a passion for coding
  • Good understanding of Object Oriented design and coding
  • Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)
  • Experienced using source control
  • Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions

Location & Type

  • Remote – Anywhere is SA

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience base equivalent
  • 9+ years’ Full-stack experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#
  • Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net
  • Excellent knowledge of web client side technologies
  • JavaScript (Angular/React/Vue/JavaScript framework)
  • Typescript
  • CSS
  • Experience in working on Kubernetes, Cloud, AWS or AZURE

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Asp.Net
  • JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is an International company consisting of a team of driven, highly skilled developers. Working for our client, you will be exposed to the latest technology

Learn more/Apply for this position