Full -Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

What are we looking for
- A Senior Full-Stack C# ASP.Net Developer will be required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client side technologies. . The candidate will also be required to have solid experience in Frontend and backend.
Details of Role
- Candidate will write, develop and test high quality codes
- Peer review work
- Mentor more junior developers
- Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects
- Essential Competencies
- Proven formal software development experience
- Must be technically strong with a passion for coding
- Good understanding of Object Oriented design and coding
- Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)
- Experienced using source control
- Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions
Location & Type
- Remote – Anywhere is SA
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience base equivalent
- 9+ years’ Full-stack experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#
- Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net
- Excellent knowledge of web client side technologies
- JavaScript (Angular/React/Vue/JavaScript framework)
- Typescript
- CSS
- Experience in working on Kubernetes, Cloud, AWS or AZURE
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Asp.Net
- JavaScript
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client is an International company consisting of a team of driven, highly skilled developers. Working for our client, you will be exposed to the latest technology