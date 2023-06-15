Gaming PC market set to hit $129,9bn

The global gaming PC market size is estimated to reach $129,93-billion by 2030, registering an estimated CAGR of 12,9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The significant growth can be ascribed to the increasing prominence of gaming as a mainstream form of entertainment, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the lockdown restrictions, people confined to their homes moved towards video gaming.

In this regard, gaming PCs gained massive traction as they offer enhanced gaming experiences through high resolutions and improved visual quality.

Gaming PCs are special systems equipped with dedicated graphics cards and more powerful hardware designed especially for gaming purposes.

With the ongoing expansion of online gaming, several mobile gamers are now switching to PCs for a more immersive gaming experience. As a result, several players are focusing on launching innovative offerings to attract a larger customer base and strengthen their position in the gaming industry.

In May 2023, Dell Inc released the G15 and G16 gaming laptop series in India. The latest offerings are endowed with enhanced design and attractive colourways. These gaming laptops are powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs and 13th Gen Intel Core HX series processors that can handle highly graphically demanding games, providing greater reliability and simplicity at affordable prices.

The market is expected to witness significant growth with the adoption of emerging technologies, such as augmented reality and virtual reality.

Virtual reality gaming is becoming immensely popular, and gaming PCs provide the required processing power required to support the VR components. New experiences, such as augmented reality and ray tracing, provide immersive gaming experiences, which are estimated to impel the demand for gaming PCs in the coming years.

The market growth is further driven by the proliferation of online gaming communities and esports.

The growth of esports has created a highly competitive environment, driving the adoption of high-end gaming accessories that provide durability, performance, and specialised features. The influence of gaming communities, professional players, streaming, and content creation supported by technological developments will create lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Highlight of the Gaming PC Market Report include:

In terms of product, the laptop segment captured a revenue share of nearly 33% in 2022 owing to increased demand driven by the launch of powerful gaming laptops by the leading market players.

In terms of the price range, the high-end and extreme high-end range segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of nearly 13% from 2023 to 2030 with the technological developments and availability of enhanced features in the products lying in this price range.

The professional gamers end-user segment accounted for a revenue share of approximately 70% in 2022. This can be credited to the growing product demand in this segment for optimal gaming performance and experience.

In terms of distribution channel, the online segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 15% over the forecast period due to the growing consumer preference for e-commerce platforms to buy electronics.

North America is expected to grow at a notable CAGR over the forecast period owing to the strong presence of various major technology companies and gaming component manufacturers in the region.