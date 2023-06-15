Golang Developer (Hybrid)

Are you a Golang ninja looking to solve complex problems? We’re seeking a Golang Developer to join our team of solvers! If you’re ready to use your skills for good and take on exciting projects that require innovative solutions, apply now, and let’s conquer new challenges together.
The Golang Developer will be supporting the Development Process by working with the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality, collaborating closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDD’s and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow and analysing and resolution of technical and application problems:
- Analysis and Design
- Technical design review and approval
- BitBucket Admin
- Confluence Updates
- Review estimates and weighting
- Code reviews and merges
- SOW review
- UAT Handover review
- Support Handover review
- Test cases review
- Automation test review
- Support Test Lead
- Review deployment artefacts
- Identify deployment team
- Support production deployments
- Keep master updated
- Highlight?risks / issues / dependencies
- Team training / skilling-up sessions
- Encourage DevOps culture, tools and processes
- Monitor Emails / Slack / Telegram and respond timeously
- Development (Golang for backend and React JS Frontend)
Required Qualifications:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Any certification or diploma or degree within the field of technology, development or systems or computer science
Required Experience:
- At least 5 years’ experience in Back-end development, with a focus on NodeJS or Golang.
- Experience in RESTFul and GraphQP API Development
- Mobile application design platforms
- Unit Integration and Testing
Hybrid – occasional travel to Midrand or Fairlands as is required
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML