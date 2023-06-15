Golang Developer (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a Golang ninja looking to solve complex problems? We’re seeking a Golang Developer to join our team of solvers! If you’re ready to use your skills for good and take on exciting projects that require innovative solutions, apply now, and let’s conquer new challenges together.

The Golang Developer will be supporting the Development Process by working with the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality, collaborating closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDD’s and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow and analysing and resolution of technical and application problems:

Analysis and Design

Technical design review and approval

BitBucket Admin

Confluence Updates

Review estimates and weighting

Code reviews and merges

SOW review

UAT Handover review

Support Handover review

Test cases review

Automation test review

Support Test Lead

Review deployment artefacts

Identify deployment team

Support production deployments

Keep master updated

Highlight?risks / issues / dependencies

Team training / skilling-up sessions

Encourage DevOps culture, tools and processes

Monitor Emails / Slack / Telegram and respond timeously

Development (Golang for backend and React JS Frontend)

Required Qualifications:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Any certification or diploma or degree within the field of technology, development or systems or computer science

Required Experience:

At least 5 years’ experience in Back-end development, with a focus on NodeJS or Golang.

Experience in RESTFul and GraphQP API Development

Mobile application design platforms

Unit Integration and Testing

Hybrid – occasional travel to Midrand or Fairlands as is required

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

